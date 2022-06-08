Menu

Crime

Calgary police seeking information on Hidden Valley assault

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 9:40 pm
calgary police service cruiser file generic View image in full screen
File: The side of a Calgary police cruiser. Global News

Calgary police are looking for information about a man who they say grabbed a woman and held a knife to her neck demanding money.

At around 10:30 a.m. on June 1, an unknown man approached a woman walking near Hidden Ranch Circle N.W. and Hidden Valley Drive N.W. Police said the man grabbed her “without provocation”.

According to investigators, the woman was able to break free and run to safety, but she sustained minor injuries from the assault.

READ MORE: Calgary police investigate undetermined death in Southview

The man is described as 35- to 40-years-old and around 6 feet tall with a medium build, clean-shaven and bald. That morning, the man was wearing dark pants and a black puffy jacket.

CPS believe it to be an isolated incident and have increased patrols in the area.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area between 10:15 and 10:45 a.m. and witnessed the incident to contact police. Investigators are also looking for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage.

Information can be submitted to police by calling 403-266-1234 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

