Toronto police officer charged after ‘confidential’ information provided to a member of the public

A police officer has been charged after allegedly providing “confidential police information” to a member of the public, Toronto police says.

In a press release, the force said between Nov. 5, 2020 and Jan. 28, 2021, an officer allegedly provided confidential police information to a member of the public “about other individuals.”

“He did this numerous times by accessing police computer databases,” the release read.

Police said a professional standards investigation was launched, and on Dec. 2, 2021 Const. Ricardo Gomez was suspended.

Officers said on Wednesday, 51-year-old Gomez, from Vaughan, was arrested.

He has been charged with four counts of breach of trust, two counts of unauthorized use of computer and mischief.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 6.

The force said he has also been charged under the Police Services Act with two counts of discreditable conduct, three counts of breach of confidence and two counts of insubordination.

“The matter will be marked sine die pending the conclusion of the criminal charges,” police said.

Officers said Gomez was assigned to the force’s 12 division and has 20 years of service.

Police said he remains suspended with pay.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.