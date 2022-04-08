Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police officer charged in connection with assault investigation

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 8, 2022 2:44 pm
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A Toronto police officer has been arrested and charged with assault, the force said.

In a press release, Toronto police said at around 5:10 a.m. on Thursday, officers received a report of an assault in the Dundas Street West and Keele Street area.

Police said a 39-year-old man and woman were “involved in a dispute.”

Officers said the man hit the woman.

“No one was taken to hospital,” the release reads.

Trending Stories

Read more: 3 Toronto police officers found not guilty of sexually assaulting female colleague

According to police, 39-year-old Const. Sameer Kara from Toronto was arrested and charged with assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said he is scheduled to appear in court on May 19.

“He has 13 years of service and has been suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act,” the release reads.

Read more: Brampton teen died after confrontation with off-duty Toronto police officers, documents say

Officers said Kara was not on duty at the time of the incident.

The force said anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagDundas Street tagKeele Street tagassault investigation tagToronto Police Officer tagTPS Officer Charged tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers