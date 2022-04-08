Toronto police officer charged in connection with assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto police officer has been arrested and charged with assault, the force said.

In a press release, Toronto police said at around 5:10 a.m. on Thursday, officers received a report of an assault in the Dundas Street West and Keele Street area.

Police said a 39-year-old man and woman were “involved in a dispute.”

Officers said the man hit the woman.

“No one was taken to hospital,” the release reads.

According to police, 39-year-old Const. Sameer Kara from Toronto was arrested and charged with assault.

Police said he is scheduled to appear in court on May 19.

“He has 13 years of service and has been suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act,” the release reads.

Officers said Kara was not on duty at the time of the incident.

The force said anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.