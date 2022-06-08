New Extendicare long-term care facility for Peterborough could break ground this year

Send this page to someone via email

Plans to build a new Extendicare Peterborough long-term care facility on 24 acres of vacant land in the city’s north end continue to move ahead.

The developer has submitted a site plan application and wants to get going on construction later this year.

“(The) developer is prepared to proceed with tendering and delivering the project in 2022,” a city staff report states.

READ MORE: Ontario adding new long-term care beds to Extendicare Haliburton: MPP

“They’re in (the midst of) site plan approval process, so there’s still some work that has to be done with the city,” Northcrest Ward councillor Stephen Wright tells Global News Peterborough. “It’s quite exciting if this project can move ahead later this year.”

The new facility will replace the current one on Alexander Court near Peterborough Regional Health Centre. It will also have 82 more beds than the current facility with 256 beds. The new building’s footprint will be approx. 3,200 square metres with 164 parking spaces, 13 accessible spaces and 2 loading spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know the issues around long-term care facilities and availability of space, so it’s a good news story all the way around,” Wright added.

On Monday, council, sitting as general committee, gave preliminary approval to a pre-commitment of $290,500 in the 2023 budget for some of the cost-shared work in-relation to the project, which includes some road work and sanitary sewer upgrades in the immediate area.

This will need final approval at an upcoming council meeting.

READ MORE: Ontario invests $4.2M to boost staffing at long-term care homes in Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock

“We were grateful to have received provincial approval of our preliminary plans to rebuild Extendicare Peterborough to modern design standards for improved resident quality of life,” Extendicare spokesperson Laura Gallant stated.

“We continue to work closely with our municipal partners at the City of Peterborough. We have submitted the site plan application for approval and look forward to continued collaboration with city staff through the process.

“We will continue to provide direct updates to our residents, families and team members as the project progresses.”