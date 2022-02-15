Ontario adding new long-term care beds to Extendicare Haliburton: MPP

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is adding 68 new and 60 upgraded long-term care beds to a new building for Extendicare Haliburton, the area’s MPP announced Monday.

Haliburton—Kawartha Lakes—Brock MPP Laurie Scott says the upgraded facility in Haliburton will have 128 long-term care beds in a new building. Construction is expected to begin in fall 2023, Scott said in a release issued on Monday.

“Our government is taking action to address the growing need for long-term care beds in Haliburton County,” said Scott. “Today’s announcement will impact not only those who are waiting for a bed, it will also help reduce pressure on our local hospitals and Community Paramedicine for Long-Term Care program by creating a safe and appropriate care setting our senior community members deserve.”

Extendicare Haliburton has proposed to offer specialized health-care services as part of the expansion.

“I’m very pleased to see the announcement for new and refurbished beds for long term care in Haliburton County,” said County Warden Liz Danielsen. “The need for improvements in LTC has become critical over the last few years and sadly COVID-19 has made that challenge very difficult for our health care professionals. Our thanks to the province for making long term care a priority for Haliburton and beyond.”

Scott says the beds are part of the province’s $6.4-billion commitment to build more than 30,000 net new beds by 2028 and 28,000 upgraded long-term care beds across Ontario.

“Our government has a plan to fix long-term care and a key part of that plan is building modern, safe, and comfortable homes for our seniors,” said Paul Calandra, minister of long-term care. “When this long-term care home in Haliburton is completed, 128 residents will have a new place to call home, near their family and friends.”

In March 2021, Scott announced 96 new bed spaces for Extendicare in Lindsay.