Global News at 5:30 Toronto January 7 2022 6:31pm 02:38 Calls for urgent safeguards in Ontario long-term care homes With a rising number of long-term care homes in outbreak, calls are growing louder for urgent safeguards to be put in place. Caryn Lieberman reports. Toronto to provide fourth COVID-19 shots to residents in city-run long-term care homes REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8497239/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8497239/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?