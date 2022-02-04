Ontario to ease COVID-19 restrictions for visitors in long-term care homes

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario is easing visitor restrictions at long-term care homes as the government says public health indicators are starting to improve.

Starting on Monday, the number of designated caregivers per resident will increase from two to four, though only two can visit at a time.

Residents who have had at least three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to resume social day trips.

The restrictions, including a pause on access to long-term care facilities for general visitors, took effect in late December as a response to a COVID-19 surge caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

General visits from people five years and older who have had at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to resume on Feb. 21.

On that day, residents will be allowed to have three visitors at a time, all residents can go on social day trips regardless of their vaccination status, residents who have had at least three doses can go on overnight absences, and day programs as well as entertainer visits and personal care services can resume.

On March 14, kids under five can visit again, residents can have four visitors at a time, and all residents regardless of vaccination status can go on overnight absences.