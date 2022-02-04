SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario to ease COVID-19 restrictions for visitors in long-term care homes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2022 10:09 am
Click to play video: 'Calls for urgent safeguards in Ontario long-term care homes' Calls for urgent safeguards in Ontario long-term care homes
WATCH ABOVE: Calls for urgent safeguards in Ontario long-term care homes – Jan 7, 2022

TORONTO — Ontario is easing visitor restrictions at long-term care homes as the government says public health indicators are starting to improve.

Starting on Monday, the number of designated caregivers per resident will increase from two to four, though only two can visit at a time.

Residents who have had at least three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to resume social day trips.

The restrictions, including a pause on access to long-term care facilities for general visitors, took effect in late December as a response to a COVID-19 surge caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Read more: Ontario long-term care visitor restrictions under review, new minister says

General visits from people five years and older who have had at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to resume on Feb. 21.

On that day, residents will be allowed to have three visitors at a time, all residents can go on social day trips regardless of their vaccination status, residents who have had at least three doses can go on overnight absences, and day programs as well as entertainer visits and personal care services can resume.

On March 14, kids under five can visit again, residents can have four visitors at a time, and all residents regardless of vaccination status can go on overnight absences.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
