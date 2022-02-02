Menu

Canada

Ontario long-term care visitor restrictions under review, new minister says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2022 12:49 pm
Paul Calandra attends Question Period at the Queens Park Legislature, in Toronto on Monday, November 29, 2021. View image in full screen
Paul Calandra attends Question Period at the Queens Park Legislature, in Toronto on Monday, November 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario’s policy restricting visitors in long-term care homes could soon change.

Long-Term Care Minister Paul Calandra says he’s reviewing the rules that took effect in late December to protect residents against the infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Calandra says he will have an update on the policy over “the next day or two.”

Read more: 2,939 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID, 555 in intensive care

His comments come as public health rules on social gatherings and businesses started lifting for the rest of the province this week.

Ontario long-term care homes currently won’t accept general visitors or let residents leave for social trips, as more than half of the province’s homes contend with virus outbreaks.

Meanwhile, businesses that were shuttered last month during the Omicron case surge can now open to 50 per cent capacity and social gatherings can include 10 people indoors.

A near two year timeline of Ontario's lockdowns and reopenings
A near two year timeline of Ontario’s lockdowns and reopenings
© 2022 The Canadian Press
