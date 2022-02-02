2,939 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID, 555 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 2,939 people in hospital with COVID on Wednesday with 555 in intensive care units.

This is down by 152 hospitalizations and a decrease of 13 in ICUs since the previous day. Last Wednesday, there were 4,016 hospitalizations with 608 in ICU.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Of the 2,939 people in hospital with COVID-19, 56 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 44 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 555 people in ICUs with the virus, around 83 per cent were admitted because of COVID, while around 17 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 3,909 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,039,825.

Of the 3,909 new cases recorded, the data showed 683 were unvaccinated people, 164 were partially vaccinated people, 2,643 were fully vaccinated people. For 419 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 11,576 as 72 more virus-related deaths were added. Officials noted 3 deaths were removed from the cumulative total due to data clean up and these deaths occurred more than a month ago.

A spokesperson for Ontario’s Ministry of Health said 67 of the deaths occurred in the past 24 days. The other five deaths occurred more than a month ago.

“Of these, four deaths occurred on Feb. 1, 18 deaths occurred on Jan. 31, 17 deaths occurred on Jan. 30, with the remaining occurring in the preceding days,” the spokesperson said.

“While this will not change the fact that these individuals tragically lost their lives, it is important to be transparent and provide the public with as much context as we can.”

There are a total of 986,715 recoveries, which is around 95 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 4,912 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 89.3 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 91.9 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 49.9 per cent — more than 6.4 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 53.8 per cent with 19.4 per cent who are now fully vaccinated.

The province administered 64,978 doses in the last day.

The government said 27,720 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 12,665 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 13.4 per cent.

