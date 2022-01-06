Toronto to provide fourth COVID-19 shots to residents in city-run long-term care homes

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Toronto says it will begin administering fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible long-term care residents in city-run homes.

Shots will start going into arms on Thursday starting with 131 residents at True Davidson Acres in the east end.

Several more clinics will operate this week to get doses to one of the city’s most vulnerable populations.

Eligible residents include any long-term care resident who got a third shot at least three months — or 84 days — ago.

“With this highly transmissible variant of COVID-19, it’s imperative that the city does what it can to help protect the residents in our long-term care homes as much as possible,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are working at wartime speed to deliver a fourth dose of the vaccine for LTC residents in conjunction with the health and safety measures implemented by city staff.”

City officials said to date, 92 per cent of eligible residents in the 10 city-operated homes have gotten three doses.