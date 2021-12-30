SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

4th COVID doses offered to Ontario long-term care residents, boosters required for staff, caregivers

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 30, 2021 4:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontarians living in high-risk settings now eligible for 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine' Ontarians living in high-risk settings now eligible for 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore announced Thursday that Ontarians in high-risk settings like long-term care homes, retirement residences and congregate settings are now eligible for a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Moore says three months must have passed since their third dose.

The Ontario government says effective immediately, it is making fourth COVID-19 shots available to the province’s long-term care residents.

People can get their fourth vaccine dose at least three months — or 84 days — after their third dose.

Those eligible include residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, Elder Care Lodges and other congregate care settings, the government said Thursday.

The province is also mandating that any staff, students, volunteers, caregivers or support workers of long-term care residents must have their third COVID-19 vaccine dose by Jan. 28.

The move comes as the province tightened rules that came into effect on Thursday that halted general visitors to long-term care homes but allowed essential caregivers. Day absences for social outings for residents have also been paused.

Ontario further tightens rules around long-term care home residents as Omicron spreads

Once general visitors are allowed to visit long-term care homes, they, too, must have a booster shot, the government added.

“Mandating third vaccine doses for long-term care staff and caregivers and offering fourth doses to residents is an important step our government is taking to protect long-term care staff and residents,” Ontario’s Minister of Long-Term Care Rod Phillips said.

“I ask all Ontarians to help us protect our most vulnerable by getting your booster as soon as you are eligible.”

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario to only provide publicly funded PCR testing for ‘vulnerable’ communities' COVID-19: Ontario to only provide publicly funded PCR testing for ‘vulnerable’ communities
COVID-19: Ontario to only provide publicly funded PCR testing for ‘vulnerable’ communities
