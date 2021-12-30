4th COVID doses offered to Ontario long-term care residents, boosters required for staff, caregivers

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says effective immediately, it is making fourth COVID-19 shots available to the province’s long-term care residents.

People can get their fourth vaccine dose at least three months — or 84 days — after their third dose.

Those eligible include residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, Elder Care Lodges and other congregate care settings, the government said Thursday.

The province is also mandating that any staff, students, volunteers, caregivers or support workers of long-term care residents must have their third COVID-19 vaccine dose by Jan. 28.

The move comes as the province tightened rules that came into effect on Thursday that halted general visitors to long-term care homes but allowed essential caregivers. Day absences for social outings for residents have also been paused.

Once general visitors are allowed to visit long-term care homes, they, too, must have a booster shot, the government added.

“Mandating third vaccine doses for long-term care staff and caregivers and offering fourth doses to residents is an important step our government is taking to protect long-term care staff and residents,” Ontario’s Minister of Long-Term Care Rod Phillips said.

“I ask all Ontarians to help us protect our most vulnerable by getting your booster as soon as you are eligible.”

