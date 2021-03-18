Ontario allocates 96 new spaces at Extendicare Kawartha Lakes long-term care home in Lindsay

Send this page to someone via email

Extendicare Kawartha Lakes in Lindsay will be expanding thanks to a new long-term care project announced by the Ontario government on Thursday.

As part of 80 projects announced across the province, the long-term care home on Colborne Street East will be allocated 96 new spaces and 64 upgraded spaces to result in a 160-bed home.

“This is exciting news for Kawartha Lakes, not only will this expansion help address hallway health care, it will also assist the growing number of people needing long-term care over the next decade,” said Laurie Scott, MPP for Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock. “Today’s announcement will help ensure we have safe, modern spaces ready for them.”

Extendicare Kawartha Lakes administrator Nancy Rooney says the announcement will green-light a plan to add capacity and to take action to help address the home’s long-standing waitlist for new admissions.

“This new project will offer an additional 96 seniors in our community with the care they need, in new care spaces constructed to modern design standards, resulting in increased resident privacy and quality of life,” she said. “We thank Minister Scott and the Government of Ontario for making the future of long-term care a priority in this province.”

Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, says the 80 projects are part of the government’s plan to deliver 30,000 long-term care spaces over the next decade.

“Our loved ones in long-term care deserve a comfortable, modern place to live, near family and friends, with the support they need when they need it,” she said. “These new and upgraded spaces, built to modern design standards, will help prevent and contain the transmission of infectious diseases and ensure residents have access to the care they need in a safe and secure environment.”

Criteria for selecting the projects being announced included:

Upgrading older homes in response to lessons learned around improved infection prevention and control (IPAC) measures, particularly the elimination of three and four-bed rooms

Adding spaces to areas where there is high need

Addressing the growing needs of diverse groups, including Francophone and Indigenous communities

Promoting campuses of care to better address the specialized care needs of residents.

