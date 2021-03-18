Ontario government plans to spend $933M on increasing, improving long-term care spaces

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — The Ontario government plans to spend $933 million to create more beds in long-term care and upgrade facilities in the sector.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the government says the funding will create 7,510 new beds in long-term care and upgrade 4,197 existing spaces.

It says the initiative, which includes 80 projects, will reduce waitlists for beds.

The funding is part of a government commitment to add 30,000 new long-term care beds over a decade.

The government says some of the new spaces will be specifically for francophone and Indigenous residents.

Ontario long-term care homes have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, with 3,752 resident deaths and 11 staff deaths reported as of Thursday.

In a separate announcement on Thursday, the government has announced $239 million will be spent to extend temporary wage bumps for personal support workers until the end of June.