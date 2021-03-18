Menu

Health

Ontario government plans to spend $933M on increasing, improving long-term care spaces

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video: '‘Neglected No More’: Canada’s ongoing battle to fix long-term care' ‘Neglected No More’: Canada’s ongoing battle to fix long-term care
WATCH ABOVE: Journalist and author André Picard talks about his new book “Neglected No More,” highlighting the mistakes made in Canada’s long-term care homes during the pandemic and what we can do to ensure our seniors age gracefully. – Mar 9, 2021

TORONTO — The Ontario government plans to spend $933 million to create more beds in long-term care and upgrade facilities in the sector.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the government says the funding will create 7,510 new beds in long-term care and upgrade 4,197 existing spaces.

It says the initiative, which includes 80 projects, will reduce waitlists for beds.

Read more: Ontario long-term care residents describe devastating impact of isolation during COVID-19 pandemic

The funding is part of a government commitment to add 30,000 new long-term care beds over a decade.

Trending Stories

The government says some of the new spaces will be specifically for francophone and Indigenous residents.

Ontario long-term care homes have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, with 3,752 resident deaths and 11 staff deaths reported as of Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

In a separate announcement on Thursday, the government has announced $239 million will be spent to extend temporary wage bumps for personal support workers until the end of June.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDOntario governmentCoronavirus OntarioCOVID-19 OntarioOntario long-term care homesOntario Long-Term Careontario nursing homesOntario PSWsOntario long-term care home bedsOntario long-term care home waitlist

