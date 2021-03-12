Menu

Global News Morning BC
March 12 2021 10:57am
03:42

Expert: Restrictions on care home visits traumatized families

Dr. Vivian Stamatopoulos is adding her voice to growing calls to loosen restrictions at B.C.’s long-term care homes. The researcher says the mental toll amounts to a form of PTSD.

