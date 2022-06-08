Fire-related deaths have more than doubled in British Columbia since pandemic start

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia has seen an alarming increase in the number of fire-related deaths in the province.

There have been 33 deaths in just the first five months of the year, a massive increase over the 24 to 27 deaths normally recorded for an entire year in the province.

B.C.’s fire commissioner Brian Godlonton says the increases are largely linked to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shift in individual behaviour.

“Since 2020, we have seen a concerning trend of rising fire deaths across B.C. and the rest of Canada,” Godlonton said.

“We need to do more to keep people and first responders safe by preventing these fires from happening.”

Over the last two reporting years, there has been a 119 per cent increase in fire-related deaths around B.C.

In 2021, there were 59 fire-related deaths and 180 fire injuries.

People over the age of 65 were over-represented in fire deaths. Only 42 per cent of reported residential structure fires had a working smoke alarm.

In response to the increases, the province has partnered with Statistics Canada to create a Community Fire Risk Reduction Dashboard to work with B.C. fire services.

The “dashboard” will provide statistical and geographical information to help B.C.’s fire services identify areas in communities at greatest risk of home fires.

This information will be used to provide safety information targeted to areas that need it most.

“The new dashboard identifies the areas most at risk of fires, so we know where to focus our fire prevention and safety programs. These advancements will not only prevent fires but, more importantly, prevent injuries and save lives,” Godlonton said.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner will be launching pilots of the dashboard with the cities of Coquitlam, Surrey, and Port Alberni in July.

The office intends to roll out the dashboard provincially in early 2023.