Canada

Avian flu outbreaks confirmed on B.C., Alberta farms after brief pause in cases

By staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2022 11:29 am
Click to play video: 'Bird flu outbreak on Canadian farms' Bird flu outbreak on Canadian farms
WATCH (May 6): Global News Morning speaks with Lisa Bishop-Spencer of the Chicken Farmers of Canada about how the avian flu is impacting the Canadian poultry industry. – May 6, 2022

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is reporting more outbreaks of avian flu in British Columbia and Alberta.

After a succession of outbreaks of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza virus in both provinces during April and May, the agency website shows a reprieve of about 10 days at the end of last month.

Read more: Farms in B.C. and Alberta latest to have confirmed outbreaks of avian influenza

But the agency now confirms outbreaks in early June in small flocks in three widely separated B.C. farms in Peace River, Sechelt and Summerland, bringing the total number of infected farms in the province to 15.

Click to play video: 'Alberta confirms 5 cases of avian flu spreading to mammals' Alberta confirms 5 cases of avian flu spreading to mammals
Alberta confirms 5 cases of avian flu spreading to mammals – May 23, 2022

Outbreaks on June 2 have also been confirmed in two small flocks in Alberta, pushing the total number of cases there to 31 since a commercial poultry flock was infected on April 6.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Two outbreaks identified June 2 involved small flocks in Clear Hills County and the Municipality of Wainwright.

Read more: Deadly avian flu wipes out poultry flock at farm in Burton, B.C.

The CFIA says all affected flocks in both provinces have been placed under quarantine and producers within a 10-kilometre radius have been notified.

Officials suspect migrating birds are responsible for the global outbreak and poultry farmers everywhere are urged to maintain stringent infection control as well as keep their flocks separate from wild birds and away from water sources used by migrating fowl.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
