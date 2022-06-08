Vancouver Park Board unanimously passes 20-year skateboard plan

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Park Board has voted in favour of a 20-year plan to improve the city’s skateboarding infrastructure.

The new plan will see new skateparks built and upgrades to existing ones.

“This activity, while traditionally under the radar, has steadily and rapidly increased in popularity and has grown significantly as an important recreation pursuit,” said Doug Shearer, a Vancouver Park Board manager.

On Monday night, the Vancouver Park Board voted unanimously to adopt the skateboard amenities strategy, known as “Cityskate.”

It will be phased in over 20 years, with an estimated $15-million budget to build new parks, and skate-friendly greenways.

The chair has been a longtime fan of the sport.

“(Skateboarding) really helped me get through my youth,” said John Irwin, Vancouver Park Board’s chair.

“I skated down our Main Street hill so much, shredding on the pavement.”

Local skaters are excited about the new plan as well.

“The unanimous support (from the park’s board) is something we are really, really excited about,” said Oliver Tennant, a Britannia Skateboard Committee spokesperson.

The plan will provide better year-round use and create a connective network of parks with a variety of terrain, according to the board.

