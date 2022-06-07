Menu

Canada

Vancouver Pride Society announces full return to in-person events for 2022

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 7:27 pm
A large rainbow flag is carried by people marching in the Vancouver Pride Parade, in Vancouver, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. View image in full screen
A large rainbow flag is carried by people marching in the Vancouver Pride Parade, in Vancouver, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Vancouver Pride Parade has announced it is bringing back a full slate of in-person events this year.

The popular event was impacted in the last few years by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inside Pride: Exploring the lesser-known part of the term 2SLGBTQQIA+

The theme this year will be Together Again with nearly two full months of events celebrating the LGBTQ2 communities.

The theme “is meant to highlight the excitement and importance of 2SLGBTQAI+ communities taking up space and gathering for in-person, community-focused events once more,” the Pride Society said in a release.

The dedicated Vancouver Pride week, with events including the Vancouver Pride Parade and Sunset Beach Festival, will take place from July 21 to Aug. 1.

“It’s been three years since we’ve had our major in-person Pride events in Vancouver for a variety of reasons,” said Lee Keple, interim executive director of VPS said in a release. “COVID-19 has presented a number of challenges for event organizers like us as well as the 2SLGBTQAI+ communities that we serve. To have our signature programming safely return to Vancouver, to see these communities coming together again to celebrate Pride — it’s something we’ve been waiting for and working towards for a long time.”

The full schedule is available on the Vancouver Pride website.

