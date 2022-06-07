Menu

Canada

Canmore to appeal approval of 2 developments by provincial tribunal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2022 3:13 pm
Town council in a popular Alberta mountain community will appeal a decision by a provincial tribunal to allow two major developments to proceed.

The proposed Three Sisters Village and Smith Creek projects in Canmore, west of Calgary, would double the town’s population in the coming decades.

The two proposals include about 80 per cent of the town’s remaining developable land.

Read more: Canmore town council rejects second proposed development

Council rejected both proposals last year, but the Land and Property Rights Tribunal of Alberta ruled in May that the two developments could go ahead.

Read more: Council rejects 1 of 2 controversial developments in Alberta mountain town

It ordered the town to adopt both the Three Sisters and Smith Creek proposals.

Council decided today it would appeal the decision to the Alberta Court of Appeal.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
