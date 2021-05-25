Menu

Environment

Canmore town council rejects second proposed development

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2021 1:55 pm
Sunrise in Canmore, Alta. View image in full screen
Sunrise in Canmore, Alta. Getty Images

Town council in a popular Alberta mountain community has rejected a second proposed development project that raised concerns about wildlife, affordable housing and taxes.

The proposed Three Sisters Village and Smith Creek projects in Canmore, west of Calgary, would have almost doubled the town’s population in the coming decades.

Read more: Council rejects 1 of 2 controversial developments in Alberta mountain town

Council has rejected the Three Sisters Village plan in a 6-1 vote.

Council had already rejected Smith Creek in a unanimous decision.

A public hearing on the two developments took seven days and heard from more than 200 people concerned about the possible effects on the town and on wildlife in the area.

Read more: Polarizing development project in Canmore sparks heartfelt public hearings

Experts said the two proposals to provide homes for up to 14,500 added residents and tourists would add more pressure to an already busy valley.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
