Regina brewery takes home 6 medals at Prairie Beer Awards

Local breweries across the province received awards for their tasty brews at the 2022 Prairie Beer Awards.

A total of 48 breweries from Saskatchewan and Manitoba participated.

The Saskatchewan Craft Brewers Association (SCBA) announced its winners at Torque Brewing in Winnipeg.

“High-calibre beer competitions are not just a showcase of the best beers, we’re building culture and community, training new judges and providing important feedback brewers can use to improve their beers,” said Mark Heise, the president of the SCBA.

Dave Cole, co-founder and organizer of the Prairie Beer Awards, brought in expert beer judges from across Canada and the United States to make their decisions on who would be awarded for their brews, including Grand Master, Master, National and Certified BJCP ranked members.

Heise is also the president and CEO of Rebellion Brewing Co. based out of Regina, which took home a total of six awards at the event, including Best of Show for Mega Lazer Cat, Best of Show Runner Up for Flora Borealis and Brewery of the Year.

“We’re in the business of making beer and there are a lot of breweries in Canada and the world so to be recognized at being the best at what you do, hey, we’ll take it. I couldn’t be happier for our very, very talented brewing team,” said Heise.

When asked what inspires the award-winning beer flavours, Heise said, “I’m inspired by a lot of things, but my staff contribute a lot of fantastic ideas.”

“A lot of the beers that won medals this weekend are beers that they came up with or recipes that they came up with. It’s really just a great team effort.”

There was a special category for “Prairie Beers,” which features beers made with ingredients grown exclusively on the Prairies, which Rebellion also grabbed the gold for.

SCBA winners, GOLD:

Gold – Standard American Beer – Black Bridge Brewing (Pineapple Wheat)

Gold – Specialty IPA – Pile O Bones Brewing (Black IPA)

Gold – Hazy IPA – Pile O Bones Brewing (Double White IPA)

Gold – Euro Sour – Rebellion Brewing (Flanders Sour)

Gold – Spice/Herb – Rebellion Brewing (Mega Lazer Cat)

Gold – Prairie Beer – Rebellion Brewing (Flora Borealis)

SCBA winners, SILVER:

Silver – American IPA – Black Bridge Brewing (UNO IPA)

Silver – Hazy IPA – Black Bridge Brewing (Hazy IPA)

Silver – Belgian Ales – Churchill Brewing (Sundog Belgian White)

Silver – Fruited Sour – Pile O Bones (Hibiscus Lime Sour)

Silver – Spice/Herb – Black Bridge Brewing (Tiramisu)

Silver – Experimental – High Key Brewing (London Fog Porter)

Silver – Prairie Beer – Nokomis Craft Ales (Long Lake Lager)

Silver – English Brown – Churchill Brewing (Britisher English Brown Ale)

Silver – American Amber/Brown Ale – Rebellion Brewing (Brown Ale)

Silver – American Porter/Stout – Paddock Wood Brewing (Dark Woods)

SCBA winners, BRONZE:

Bronze – Standard American Beer – Churchill Brewing (Lawnmower)

Bronze – International Lager – Black Bridge Brewing (Pilsner)

Bronze – Experimental – Shelter Brewing (Italian Pilsner)

Bronze – Prairie Beer – 9 Mile Legacy (Hybrid Vigour)

Bronze – Dark & Strong Beer – Nokomis Craft Ales (Plow Wind Barleywine)

Bronze – American Amber/Brown Ale – Churchill Brewing (Rivermen Red Ale)

Beers are judged for their appearance, mouth feel, taste, overall impression and, most importantly, their aroma, and they are scored out of 50 points.

“Our first year of the competition was great. We learned a lot, created a lot of firsts and I’m very grateful to everyone involved. I’m very excited for next year,” said Cole.