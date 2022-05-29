Menu

Canada

Lower Sackville brewery releases limited edition beer to raise funds for Ukraine

By Ashley Field Global News
Posted May 29, 2022 10:01 am
Click to play video: 'Ukrainian family fleeing war finds new home in Nova Scotia' Ukrainian family fleeing war finds new home in Nova Scotia
As the Russian war against Ukraine rages on, displaced Ukrainians are resettling in Canada – including here in Nova Scotia. One East Hants couple opened their doors and hearts to help one young family start their new life chapter. Alexa MacLean shares their story – Apr 29, 2022

A brewery in Lower Sackville outside Halifax has released a limited edition beer, with the proceeds going to support the people of Ukraine.

Ol’ Biddy’s Brew House partnered with Pravda Brewery, located in Lviv, Ukraine, following calls to brew one of its beer recipes to help raise funds for the country.

Read more: Ukrainian fundraiser in Halifax raises more than $40K for war-torn country

“There’s always something you can do, and this is our very little part that we can do to try and help,” said Ol’ Biddy’s Brew House co-owner Chris Balcom.

The brewery released 2,800 bottles of Pravda’s Frau Ribbentrop Belgian-style wit on Saturday, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to charity, said Balcom.

It’s also hosting a charity event Sunday, with several musical performances planned throughout the day. Balcom said proceeds from every in-house purchase Sunday will also be donated.

Click to play video: 'Nine Locks Brewing joins global craft beer industry effort to Brew for Ukraine' Nine Locks Brewing joins global craft beer industry effort to Brew for Ukraine
Nine Locks Brewing joins global craft beer industry effort to Brew for Ukraine – Mar 31, 2022

Ol’ Biddy’s opened amid the pandemic in May 2020. At the time, the owners told Global News that the community support was what really kept them going, which is why they wanted to give back now.

“We started during COVID. A lot of people helped us or we wouldn’t be afloat,” said Balcom.

“The least we can do is try to give back whenever we can.”

A benefit concert for Ukraine is also happening Sunday starting at noon, with the final performer taking the stage at 6:00 p.m.

