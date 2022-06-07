Menu

Crime

Charges laid in Toronto murder of Six Nations of the Grand River resident: OPP

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 1:01 pm
opp View image in full screen
OPP and the Six Nations Police Service (SNPS) arrested two individuals in connection with the murder of a Six Nations of the Grand River resident in March 2022. OPP

In collaboration with the Six Nations Police Service (SNPS), OPP arrested two individuals in connection with the murder of a Six Nations of the Grand River resident earlier this year.

The Toronto Police Service began a homicide investigation on March 8 after the body of Ruth Ann Longboat, 56, of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation, was discovered in the Humber River, south of Dundas Street West, in Toronto.

Read more: Ontario teen charged over alleged mass shooting threat at Florida Pride event

As a result of an investigation under the direction of the OPP, Michael Joseph, 23, of Brantford, Ont., and Jayden Elijah, 23, of London, Ont., have been charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to a body.

Both suspects remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court on June 7 in Brantford following the charges.

