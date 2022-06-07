Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Remaining Ontario COVID-19 mask mandates set to expire this week

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 11:58 am
Click to play video: 'Canada faces pressure to remove remaining COVID-19 vaccine mandates' Canada faces pressure to remove remaining COVID-19 vaccine mandates
WATCH ABOVE: Calls are getting louder for the Canadian government to drop the remaining COVID-19 vaccine mandates. There aren’t many left, but they do apply to those who want to travel by train or plane, and for federal employees – including those working on Parliament Hill. Abigail Bimman has more on the remaining mandates and an MP who says she was escorted off the Hill because of her vaccine status.

The Ontario government’s last-remaining COVID-19 mask mandates are set to expire later this week.

The mandate for settings deemed high-risk was previously set to be lifted on April 27, but was extended to June 11, which is this Saturday.

It applies to public transit, health-care settings, long-term care and retirement homes, as well as shelters and other congregate care settings that provide services to “medically and socially vulnerable individuals,” the province previously said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario extends remaining COVID mask mandates

A full list of the settings where masking is still required is available here.

The Ministry of Health told Global News on Tuesday that chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore is continuing to monitor COVID-19 trends. They didn’t say whether or not the mask mandate would be extended or allowed to expire.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Chief Medical Officer of Health is currently reviewing and monitoring key indicators across the province,” a statement said.

“We will continue to seek and follow his advice on next steps.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario tagmask mandate tagDr. Kieran Moore tagOntario mask mandate tagOntario mask mandates tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers