Remaining Ontario COVID-19 mask mandates set to expire this week

The Ontario government’s last-remaining COVID-19 mask mandates are set to expire later this week.

The mandate for settings deemed high-risk was previously set to be lifted on April 27, but was extended to June 11, which is this Saturday.

It applies to public transit, health-care settings, long-term care and retirement homes, as well as shelters and other congregate care settings that provide services to “medically and socially vulnerable individuals,” the province previously said.

A full list of the settings where masking is still required is available here.

The Ministry of Health told Global News on Tuesday that chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore is continuing to monitor COVID-19 trends. They didn’t say whether or not the mask mandate would be extended or allowed to expire.

“The Chief Medical Officer of Health is currently reviewing and monitoring key indicators across the province,” a statement said.

“We will continue to seek and follow his advice on next steps.”