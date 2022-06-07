3 inmates on the run after digging through ceiling of Missouri jail

Send this page to someone via email

The U.S. Marshals Service is currently looking for three inmates on the run after they dug holes in the ceilings of their cells, allowing them to escape from the Barry County Jail in southwest Missouri.

The inmates escaped early Friday morning and local Sheriff Danny Boyd told ABC News the three offenders left the jail through a maintenance door after breaking out of their cells. His staff noticed the disappearances when they came in for work on Friday.

According to Boyd, the jail in which the inmates were held is old and the ceilings are made of plaster.

The three inmates — Lance Stephens, Matthew Crawford and Christopher Blevins — were all acquaintances and had been booked on various drug, theft and weapons charges. Two of them shared a cell while the third’s cell was several feet away.

Deputies have told local outlets that the three men should be considered armed and dangerous. Law enforcement is advising witnesses to not approach the men if they see them, and to instead call 911.

According to online county jail records, Blevins, 37, was booked on April 4 for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and a number of driving charges. His bond was set for US$16,260.

Crawford, 29, was booked on April 22 and has been charged with two counts of theft over $750. His bond was set for $30,000.

Stephens, 29, was booked on May 16 for delivery and possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. His bond was set for $75,000

Boyd said he has received tips that suggest at least two of the escaped inmates have already left Missouri.

There was no indication that any jail employees assisted the inmates in escaping, but Boyd said he is interviewing everyone who was working on Friday morning to be sure. The sheriff’s office is reviewing all surveillance video from the jail at the time of the escape.

The U.S. Marshals have not yet made any public comments about their search for the three inmates.

This latest incident of inmates escaping confinement comes on the heels of two other high-profile prison breaks.

Last week, escaped Texas inmate Gonzalo Lopez was killed in a shootout with police after he was on the run for three weeks. Authorities claimed he murdered a family of five in their vacation home while loose.

Early last month, escaped convict Casey White was captured by law enforcement after an 11-day search. He was on the run with Vicky White, no relation, a Lauderdale County assistant director of corrections who helped Casey escape from the jail where she worked.

While Casey was recaptured by authorities, Vickey died on May 9 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

