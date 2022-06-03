Escaped Texas inmate dies in police shootout after family of 5 killed

Send this page to someone via email

Following three weeks on the run, an escaped Texas inmate was shot and killed in a shootout with police after authorities claim he murdered a family of five in their vacation home.

Gonzalo Artemio Lopez, 46, escaped from a prison bus on May 12 when he freed himself from his hand and leg restraints, cut and crawled through the metal caging inside the bus and attacked the driver, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said. At the time, Lopez was being transported to a medical appointment.

The bus driver sustained stab wounds to the hand and chest, though the injuries were not life-threatening.

According to police, after another officer on the bus shot the rear tires to immobilize the vehicle, Lopez fled into the woods.

Lopez was serving a life sentence for capital murder and attempted capital murder. The murder was committed using a pickaxe.

Following the Lopez escape, a manhunt ensued and his name was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. A US$50,000 reward was offered for information leading to his arrest.

LATEST NEWS: Escaped Inmate Convicted of Murder Added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List AUSTIN – @TxDPS has added prison escapee Gonzalo Artemio Lopez to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Lopez, 46, is wanted for escape and aggravated assault of a public servant. pic.twitter.com/Bu1tMFtClX — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) May 13, 2022

When a family of five was found murdered in their Texas home on Thursday, the Department of Criminal Justice quickly connected Lopez with the crime.

The family, one adult and four children (though they were originally misreported by police as two adults and three children), was discovered dead that evening at a home in Leon County in east-central Texas. Though their names have not been released, authorities said the residence was a weekend home for the victims.

A 1999 white Chevrolet Silverado, license plate DPV4520, was missing from the residence. It is believed that the escaped inmate, Gonzalo Lopez, may be driving the vehicle and may be armed. — TDCJ (@TDCJ) June 3, 2022

Police reported that Lopez may also have stolen clothes, firearms and a 1999 white Chevrolet Silverado from the home.

Later on Thursday night, law enforcement in Atascosa County located the stolen vehicle and prepared spike strips, which damaged the truck’s tires just south of San Antonio, Texas.

Police reported that a shootout then began when Lopez pointed a rifle out of the vehicle window and began to fire at deputies, who fired back.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed Lopez died at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured during the shootout.

Law enforcement in Atascosa County located the stolen vehicle, disabled it with spike strips, & gunfire ensued. At approximately 22:30, the TDCJ received information that Lopez had been shot by law enforcement in Jourdanton, Texas, South of San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/Go89tYwTSF — TDCJ (@TDCJ) June 3, 2022

Authorities claim Lopez was armed with an AR-15 and a pistol.

In a press conference Thursday night, the Sherriff’s office told the public of Lopez’s death. “We received additional information from the U.S. Marshals Service that he may be in the San Antonio area. So then we heightened our alert and, sure enough, we spotted him,” said Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward.

“This dangerous individual is off the street and no officers were injured,” he added.

While the manhunt for Lopez was ongoing, authorities described him as “very dangerous” and affiliated with the Mexican Mafia.

