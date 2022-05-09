Menu

Crime

Fugitive Alabama prison officer, inmate caught in Indiana after 10 days on the run

By Kim Chandler The Associated Press
Posted May 9, 2022 7:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Former Alabama correctional officer turned fugitive seen leaving hotel in new video: Police' Former Alabama correctional officer turned fugitive seen leaving hotel in new video: Police
WATCH: Former Alabama correctional officer turned fugitive seen leaving hotel in new video: Police

A former Alabama jail official and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody were apprehended Monday in Indiana after more than a week on the run, law enforcement officials said.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said the two fugitives were caught near Evansville, Indiana, after U.S. Marshals pursued the Whites’ pickup truck, which wrecked. Casey White surrendered and Vicky White was taken to a hospital, the sheriff said.

“Casey White and Vicky White are in custody,” Singleton said. “This has ended a very long and stressful and challenging week and a half. It ended the way that we knew it would. They are in custody.”

Read more: New video shows fugitive prison officer at hotel on morning of inmate escape

In Indiana, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said Vicky White shot herself after the chase and suffered serious injuries.

The two had been the target of a nationwide manhunt since April 29 when Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, allegedly helped engineer the escape of Casey White, who was awaiting trial in a capital murder case. Vicky White had told co-workers she was taking the inmate from the jail for a mental health evaluation at the courthouse, but the two instead fled the area.

Casey White, was serving a 75-year prison sentence for attempted murder and other charges at the time of his escape.

“We got a dangerous man off the street today. He is never going to see the light of day again. That is a good thing, for not just our community. That’s a good thing for our country,” Singleton said.

Click to play video: 'Manhunt for escaped inmate, corrections officer underway in Alabama' Manhunt for escaped inmate, corrections officer underway in Alabama
Manhunt for escaped inmate, corrections officer underway in Alabama

Vicky White’s family members and co-workers said they were stunned by her involvement. Singleton had said that, in hindsight, it appeared the plan had been in the works for some time. Jail inmates said the two had a special relationship and she gave Casey White better treatment than other inmates. She had recently sold her home and had communicated with Casey White when he was in a state prison.

A warrant was issued on May 2 for Vicky Sue White charging her with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.

Read more: Fugitive prison officer, inmate 7 days on the run: romance, violent past revealed

The pickup truck was found Monday in Evansville, Indiana, after U.S. Marshals received a tip Sunday that the 2006 Ford F-150 pickup was seen at a car wash in the town, the Marshals Service said. Surveillance photos showed a man who closely resembles Casey White exiting the vehicle at the car wash, officials said.

Investigators believe the pickup truck was stolen in Tennessee and then driven about 175 miles to Evansville, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Federal and local law enforcement officials have also learned Casey White threatened to kill his former girlfriend and his sister in 2015 and said, “that he wanted police to kill him,” the Marshals Service said. Investigators said they have been in contact with them about the threats and are taking measures to ensure their safety.

Associated press writer Mike Balsamo contributed from Washington.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
