Police seize 3 stolen vehicles, a sawed-off shotgun, $40K and drugs during raid at Kitchener home

Waterloo Regional Police say officers seized stolen vehicles, a sawed-off shotgun, money and drugs during a raid in Kitchener last week.

Police say a home was searched near Kingsway Drive and Sixth Avenue in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation.

They say officers seized three stolen vehicles worth more than $130,000, the sawed-off shotgun and ammunition, more than $40,000, as well as suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, and hydromorphone with a street value of more than $85,000.

A 57-year-old man from Kitchener and a 42-year-old Norfolk County man are facing numerous weapons, theft and drug charges as a result of the search.

In addition, police say the Norfolk County man is also facing multiple charges stemming from a separate incident including flight from police, dangerous operation and arson.