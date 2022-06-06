Menu

Comments

Crime

Toilet paper used to light fire in business at Kitchener shopping mall again: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 1:45 pm
A member of the Kitchener Fire Department pictured in Amherstview, Ont., on July 23, 2016. View image in full screen
A member of the Kitchener Fire Department pictured in Amherstview, Ont., on July 23, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Waterloo Regional Police say they are looking for three young people after someone used toilet paper to light a fire in one of the businesses inside the Sunrise Shopping Centre.

According to police, emergency services were called to a business at the mall, which is located at 1400 Ottawa St. S., on Friday at around 8 p.m.

Read more: 3rd Walmart store set ablaze in alleged arson attacks in Kitchener-Waterloo has opened

They say it was then discovered that toilet paper had been lit on fire inside a bathroom intentionally.

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident.

Police say they are looking to talk to three young people, around 12 to 14 years old, who were seen in the area around the time of the incident.

The first person of interest was said to be around five feet tall with a thin build and short, wavy, light brown hair. He was reported to be wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a light grey hoodie tied around his waist with a doll intertwined.

Read more: Woman arrested after another fire set in Sunrise Walmart in Kitchener

The second person of interest was described as being around five feet one inch tall with a thin build and long black hair. She was said to be wearing a black hoodie, light grey track pants and white shoes.

The third person of interest was described as being around five feet one inch tall with thin build and long, braided, black hair. She was said to be wearing a black sweater, light blue tights and black shoes and was holding a water bottle.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagKitchener Crime tagKitchener Fire tagKitchener Fire Department tagottawa street kitchener tagSunrise mall kitchener tagSunrise Shooping Centre Kitchener tag

