Impaired driving charges laid after fatal UTV rollover in Parkland County

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing charges after another middle-aged man was killed when the UTV they were in lost control and rolled this past weekend west of Edmonton.

It happened Saturday night, west of Stony Plain, in the Carvel area.

Parkland RCMP said officers responded around 8 p.m. to the utility terrain vehicle rollover near the CN railroad tracks on Range Road 20.

The passenger, a 55-year-old man, was found pinned beneath the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. Police said the driver was nearby and allegedly intoxicated.

Derrick Keith Douglas, 46, of Stony Plain was arrested and charged with impaired driving causing death. He is set to appear in court in Stony Plain on July 13.

Story continues below advertisement

The name of the victim was not released.

2:21 ATV and motorcycle safety: How to be in control on the trails and roads ATV and motorcycle safety: How to be in control on the trails and roads – Apr 5, 2021