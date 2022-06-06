Menu

Crime

Impaired driving charges laid after fatal UTV rollover in Parkland County

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 8:03 pm
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. File/The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

A man is facing charges after another middle-aged man was killed when the UTV they were in lost control and rolled this past weekend west of Edmonton.

It happened Saturday night, west of Stony Plain, in the Carvel area.

Parkland RCMP said officers responded around 8 p.m. to the utility terrain vehicle rollover near the CN railroad tracks on Range Road 20.

Read more: Driver facing charges after Alberta passenger killed in UTV crash in B.C.

The passenger, a 55-year-old man, was found pinned beneath the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. Police said the driver was nearby and allegedly intoxicated.

Derrick Keith Douglas, 46, of Stony Plain was arrested and charged with impaired driving causing death. He is set to appear in court in Stony Plain on July 13.

The name of the victim was not released.

Click to play video: 'ATV and motorcycle safety: How to be in control on the trails and roads' ATV and motorcycle safety: How to be in control on the trails and roads
ATV and motorcycle safety: How to be in control on the trails and roads – Apr 5, 2021
