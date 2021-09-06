Driver facing charges after Alberta passenger killed in UTV crash in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta man is dead after a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) rollover in B.C. near the U.S. border.

Elk Valley RCMP were called to the crash in the Newgate area on the west side of Lake Koocanusa just before midnight Friday.

Investigators say two men were on the UTV when it rolled into a body of water.

The passenger died at the scene. The driver wasn’t hurt.

RCMP say alcohol was likely a factor in the crash.

The driver was arrested and released to appear at a later date in Fernie provincial court.

Advertisement