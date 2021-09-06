Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver facing charges after Alberta passenger killed in UTV crash in B.C.

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted September 6, 2021 1:44 pm
One Alberta man is dead, a second charged after a UTV rollover in B.C. View image in full screen
One Alberta man is dead, a second charged after a UTV rollover in B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

An Alberta man is dead after a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) rollover in B.C. near the U.S. border.

Elk Valley RCMP were called to the crash in the Newgate area on the west side of Lake Koocanusa just before midnight Friday.

Read more: Kananaskis Country trail closed after grizzlies spotted: Alberta Parks

Investigators say two men were on the UTV when it rolled into a body of water.

Trending Stories

The passenger died at the scene. The driver wasn’t hurt.

RCMP say alcohol was likely a factor in the crash.

The driver was arrested and released to appear at a later date in Fernie provincial court.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Drunk Driving tagAlberta man charged tagUTV rollover tagAlberta man killed tagdrunk driving utv tagfatal utv rollover tagkoocanusa tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers