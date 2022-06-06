Mississauga teen arrested after mass shooting threat against West Palm Beach Pride event

Send this page to someone via email

A Mississauga teen has been arrested after threats were made online regarding an LGBTQ2 event in West Palm Beach, Fla., police say.

In a press release issued Monday, The West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD) said on June 5, Miami police received a report that threats of a mass shooting had been made towards the Pride on the Block 2022 event in West Palm Beach.

Police said the threat was allegedly made on a video chat platform called ‘Omegle.’

Officers said the suspect allegedly made anti-LGBTQ2 comments, and said they were going to commit a mass shooting at the event.

According to police, the suspect was allegedly seen waving a gun in the video.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said the WPBPD’s Strategic Intelligence Centre ultimately identified the location of the suspect.

“The international investigation involved collaboration with the NYPD New York Police Department, Toronto Police Service and Peel Regional Police and FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation,” the release said.

The force said “in the early morning hours” of June 6, the 17-year-old suspect was arrested in Canada.

WPBPD said Canadian authorities have “charged the suspect with threats to commit a mass shooting.”

“Charges are pending from the West Palm Beach Police Department for Florida State Statute 836.10: Written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.”

Story continues below advertisement

The WPBPD said the video and the gun seen in the video, were recovered by police in Canada.

In an email to Global News, Peel Regional Police confirmed that a youth was arrested in Mississauga following a joint investigation involving the WPBPD.

Peel police said the investigation began in the U.S., and the force was notified by American authorities, which led to the arrest of the boy.

1:52 More deadly mass shootings across U.S. as debate over gun control continues More deadly mass shootings across U.S. as debate over gun control continues