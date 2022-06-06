Vancouver man charged with second-degree murder in brother’s stabbing death

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver man has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his brother in East Vancouver on Sunday morning.

According to police, Zachary Trimble, 23, was found “badly injured” outside a home near Bruce Street and East 49th Avenue around 3 a.m. He later died of his injuries.

At the scene, officers arrested his brother, 27-year-old Alexander Trimble, they confirmed in a Monday news statement. He has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in police custody.

It was Vancouver’s sixth homicide of 2022.

On Sunday, a neighbour, who said his name was Tip, told Global News he called police when he was awoken by the altercation.

“I heard this blood curdling noise and screaming from a girl — I thought I was dreaming — and a guy was screaming as well,” he described.

“I got up and looked out the window. I could see three people out there scuffling, so I called 911 right away and they responded really quickly — like half a minute. When the police came in they were doing CPR right through.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-2500.

