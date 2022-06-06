Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver man charged with second-degree murder in brother’s stabbing death

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 5:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Fatal East Vancouver stabbing is Vancouver’s 6th homicide of 2022' Fatal East Vancouver stabbing is Vancouver’s 6th homicide of 2022
One man is dead and another in custody after an assault at an East Vancouver home early Sunday is now the city's sixth homicide of the year. Catherine Urquhart reports.

A Vancouver man has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his brother in East Vancouver on Sunday morning.

According to police, Zachary Trimble, 23, was found “badly injured” outside a home near Bruce Street and East 49th Avenue around 3 a.m. He later died of his injuries.

At the scene, officers arrested his brother, 27-year-old Alexander Trimble, they confirmed in a Monday news statement. He has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in police custody.

It was Vancouver’s sixth homicide of 2022.

Read more: Fatal East Vancouver stabbing is Vancouver’s 6th homicide of 2022

On Sunday, a neighbour, who said his name was Tip, told Global News he called police when he was awoken by the altercation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“I heard this blood curdling noise and screaming from a girl — I thought I was dreaming — and a guy was screaming as well,” he described.

“I got up and looked out the window. I could see three people out there scuffling, so I called 911 right away and they responded really quickly — like half a minute. When the police came in they were doing CPR right through.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-2500.

Click to play video: 'VPD update on fatal stabbing' VPD update on fatal stabbing
VPD update on fatal stabbing
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver police tagVancouver crime tagEast Vancouver tagVancouver homicide tagEast Vancouver stabbing tagBrother charged in East Vancouver stabbing tagZachary Trimble tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers