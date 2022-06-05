Menu

Crime

Fatal East Vancouver stabbing is Vancouver’s 6th homicide of 2022

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 5, 2022 3:33 pm
Police collect evidence at the scene of an incident on Vancouver's east side on Sunday. View image in full screen
Police collect evidence at the scene of an incident on Vancouver's east side on Sunday. Global News

A fatal stabbing in East Vancouver has left one man dead. It’s the city’s sixth homicide of 2022.

Vancouver police say they were called to an assault at a home on Bruce Street, near 49th Avenue and Victoria Drive shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Read more: ‘Pure-hearted person’: Family mourns 19-year-old killed outside Vancouver nightclub

Officers arrived to find a 23-year-old man “badly injured” outside the house. He later died of his injuries. Police arrested a 27-year-old man at the scene, who remains in custody.

A neighbour, who gave his name as Tip, told Global News he called police when he was awoken by the altercation.

“I heard this blood curdling noise and screaming from a girl. I thought I was dreaming. And a guy was screaming as well,” he said.

Read more: Father of fatal Vancouver stabbing victim speaks out

“I got up and looked out the window I could see three people out there scuffling, so I called 911 right away and they responded really quickly, like half a minute. And when the police came in they were doing CPR right through.”

The victim and suspect knew one another, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-2500.

