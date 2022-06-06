Sky-high fuel prices encouraging more Manitobans to commute by bike

Send this page to someone via email

As fuel prices reach new heights in Manitoba and across the country, more people are looking at alternate forms of transportation to get to and from work.

Philip Roadley, the owner of Bikes & Beyond, says spring is normally their busy season, but this year it’s been busier than usual.

“It’s been a very good spring, best spring ever,” Roadley told Global News.

Roadley says he thinks the increasing interest in bikes is partially still due to the pandemic, and partially due to sky-high gas prices.

0:28 Gas Prices Reach New High In Winnipeg Gas Prices Reach New High In Winnipeg

“Spring is naturally busy, we’ll probably be a little bit busier this year with the gas prices, people are starting to commute a little bit more by bikes. The pandemic, we’re still in (it), people aren’t travelling as much, (they’re doing) cycling as a recreational activity.”

Story continues below advertisement

He says the warmer weather is also an incentive.

“Bikes have always been a good commuting aspect,” he said. “This year the roads have been cleaned finally, the weather is great so it makes for a great way to get some exercise and get to work fairly inexpensively.”

2:02 Why Canadians may be less likely to cycle for short distances Why Canadians may be less likely to cycle for short distances – May 29, 2022

Bike Week runs June 6-12 in Winnipeg, and Monday marked Ride to Work day in the city – something the organization is hoping will catch on more.

“When we combine that with the pandemic, there certainly was a lot of people that were taking to riding their bicycles, mostly probably for recreation etc. during this last little while,” Bike Week Winnipeg chair Dave Elmore told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“And I think we’re seeing more people showing an interest in riding their bikes and maybe taking that next step of using your bike for something more than just recreation.”

Before retiring, Elmore says he commuted to work by bike for 35 years, in all seasons and weather. He says biking to and from work has environmental, health, and financial benefits.

“If you’re in an environment where you only have the one choice of driving your car, then you are going to be stuck with those gas prices,” he said. “With all of the concern over emissions and our environment, it’s an important step for us to take.”