Consumer

As gas prices soar across Canada, experts say more increases expected in coming weeks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2022 4:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Ways to save at the pumps as gas prices continue to rise' Ways to save at the pumps as gas prices continue to rise
WATCH ABOVE: Ways to save at the pumps as gas prices continue to rise – May 10, 2022

Gasoline prices continued to trend upward across much of Canada over the weekend and experts warn more increases are coming.

The Canadian Automobile Association says national average gas prices rose to nearly $2.06 on Sunday, up almost three cents from the day before and 11 cents higher compared with a week ago.

Read more: Ever wonder how the price of fuel is set at the pumps?

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, says fuel prices will continue to surge in the coming days.

Story continues below advertisement

In a forecast shared on Twitter, he says the average price of gasoline could reach $2.12 a litre by Monday afternoon.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Pain at the Pump: Will rising gas prices prompt Canadians to change the way they commute?' Pain at the Pump: Will rising gas prices prompt Canadians to change the way they commute?
Pain at the Pump: Will rising gas prices prompt Canadians to change the way they commute? – Mar 14, 2022

Gas prices have risen rapidly over the last year as a tight global supply is worsened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Prices have also been pushed higher by strong demand as the economy reopens after lockdowns imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a busy travel season gets underway.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
