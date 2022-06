As gas prices soar across Canada, experts say more increases expected in coming weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Gasoline prices continued to trend upward across much of Canada over the weekend and experts warn more increases are coming.

The Canadian Automobile Association says national average gas prices rose to nearly $2.06 on Sunday, up almost three cents from the day before and 11 cents higher compared with a week ago.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, says fuel prices will continue to surge in the coming days.

#GasPrices in Canada will hit an average of $2.12 a litre by Monday afternoon, June 6. It will go higher — Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) June 5, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

In a forecast shared on Twitter, he says the average price of gasoline could reach $2.12 a litre by Monday afternoon.

2:08 Pain at the Pump: Will rising gas prices prompt Canadians to change the way they commute? Pain at the Pump: Will rising gas prices prompt Canadians to change the way they commute? – Mar 14, 2022

Gas prices have risen rapidly over the last year as a tight global supply is worsened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Prices have also been pushed higher by strong demand as the economy reopens after lockdowns imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a busy travel season gets underway.