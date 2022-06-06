Winnipeg police investigate after woman stabbed in West End

Winnipeg police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in the West End Sunday.
Police say a woman in her thirties was rushed to hospital in unstable condition after she was stabbed near Sargent Avenue and Beverley Street around 6 p.m.
There was no update on the woman’s condition provided in a police release Monday.
Winnipeg cops arrest 2 after Notre Dame bar stabbing
Police haven’t said what led up to the stabbing, and no arrests have been made.
Trending Stories
The major crimes unit is continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments