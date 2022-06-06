Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigate after woman stabbed in West End

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 2:40 pm
A woman in her 30s was rushed to hospital in unstable condition following a stabbing in the West End Sunday. View image in full screen
A woman in her 30s was rushed to hospital in unstable condition following a stabbing in the West End Sunday. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in the West End Sunday.

Police say a woman in her thirties was rushed to hospital in unstable condition after she was stabbed near Sargent Avenue and Beverley Street around 6 p.m.

Read more: Man critically injured in shooting on Redwood Avenue: Winnipeg police

There was no update on the woman’s condition provided in a police release Monday.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops arrest 2 after Notre Dame bar stabbing' Winnipeg cops arrest 2 after Notre Dame bar stabbing
Winnipeg cops arrest 2 after Notre Dame bar stabbing

Police haven’t said what led up to the stabbing, and no arrests have been made.

Read more: Winnipeg duo facing robbery, weapons charges after 2 a.m. Ross Avenue stabbing

The major crimes unit is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

