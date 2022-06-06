Menu

Crime

Halifax police charge 3 people for impaired driving in under 2 hours

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 12:13 pm
Halifax Regional Police arrested three suspected impaired drivers in under two hours on Sunday night -- one of whom was driving a motorcycle. . View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police arrested three suspected impaired drivers in under two hours on Sunday night -- one of whom was driving a motorcycle. . AV

Halifax Regional Police arrested three suspected impaired drivers in under two hours on Sunday night — one of whom was riding a stolen motorcycle.

Police said they first responded to a report of an “erratic driver” in the area of Mount Hope Avenue and Baker Driver in Dartmouth at 7:30 p.m. A 32-year-old man was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance over 80mg in that call.

Read more: Transport truck driver arrested for impaired driving after ‘swerving’ on N.S. highway

About 15 minutes later, other patrol members saw a vehicle run a red light on the Bedford Highway near Hatchery Lane in Bedford.

“Officers stopped the vehicle and observed the driver to be impaired,” police said in a news release.

Trending Stories
A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance over 80mg.

Click to play video: 'Everything you need to know about Canada’s new drunk driving laws' Everything you need to know about Canada’s new drunk driving laws
Everything you need to know about Canada’s new drunk driving laws – Dec 18, 2018

At 9:18 p.m., patrol members responded to a report of a stolen motorcycle that was seen on Veronica Drive in Halifax.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcycle and “observed the driver to be impaired.”

In that case, a 26-year old man was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance, impaired operation of a conveyance over 80mg — and also possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Anyone who spots a potential impaired driver is asked to call 911 immediately.

