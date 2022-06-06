Halifax police charge 3 people for impaired driving in under 2 hours

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police arrested three suspected impaired drivers in under two hours on Sunday night — one of whom was riding a stolen motorcycle.

Police said they first responded to a report of an “erratic driver” in the area of Mount Hope Avenue and Baker Driver in Dartmouth at 7:30 p.m. A 32-year-old man was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance over 80mg in that call.

About 15 minutes later, other patrol members saw a vehicle run a red light on the Bedford Highway near Hatchery Lane in Bedford.

“Officers stopped the vehicle and observed the driver to be impaired,” police said in a news release.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance over 80mg.

At 9:18 p.m., patrol members responded to a report of a stolen motorcycle that was seen on Veronica Drive in Halifax.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcycle and “observed the driver to be impaired.”

In that case, a 26-year old man was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance, impaired operation of a conveyance over 80mg — and also possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Anyone who spots a potential impaired driver is asked to call 911 immediately.