Impaired driving arrests made in Peterborough, Lindsay over weekend: police

No injuries were reported after police made impaired driving arrests in Peterborough and Lindsay on the weekend.

In Peterborough on Sunday evening, Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of an impaired driver in a parking lot in the area of Highland Road and Fairbairn Avenue.

Police learned the driver had earlier driven onto a lawn and nearly struck two parked vehicles before she stopped and exiting the vehicle.

“A concerned citizen was able to get the keys away from the woman,” police said.

The driver — a 48-year-old Peterborough — woman was determined to be impaired. She was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle (alcohol and drugs) and failure/refusal to comply with a demand.

She was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 29, police said Monday.

Lindsay

Around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service responded to reports of a possible impaired driver.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Greenfield Road in Lindsay. The driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Cody Woodcock, 34, of Omemee, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus and also received one Highway Traffic Act infraction.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 21, police said Monday.

