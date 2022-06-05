Flood watch for East Okanagan downgraded to high streamflow advisory

Send this page to someone via email

A flood watch for some East Okanagan areas has been downgraded to a high streamflow advisory.

On Sunday, EmergencyInfoBC downgraded the watch for the East Okanagan and Boundary areas, but the high streamflow advisory for B.C.’s Southern Interior has not changed.

A high streamflow advisory means that river levels are rising or are expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected. However, minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

The high streamflow advisory (downgraded) includes the following areas:

East Okanagan including Mission Creek and tributaries east of Vernon, Kelowna,

Penticton and surrounding areas

West Kettle River and surrounding tributaries

Spius Creek and Lower Nicola River downstream of Spius Creek

The high streamflow advisory still in effect includes the following areas:

Other areas of the Okanagan

Boundary Region including the Kettle River, Boundary Creek, Granby River and surrounding tributaries

Nicola River and upstream tributaries including the Coldwater River

Similkameen River including the Tulameen River and surrounding tributaries

Salmon River near Salmon Arm

Meanwhile, several evacuation alerts issued on Friday remain in place.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued an evacuation alert for properties in Electoral Area H within the communities of Coalmont and Tulameen.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary also issued an evacuation alert for homes in rural Grand Forks. The alert includes homes located along Beatrice and Division streets, near the Kettle River.