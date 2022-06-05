SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Environment

Flood watch for East Okanagan downgraded to high streamflow advisory

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted June 5, 2022 4:55 pm
June 5, 2022 High Streamflow Advisory View image in full screen
Yellow indicates which areas are under a high streamflow advisory in B.C.’s Southern Interior. B.C. River Forecast Centre

A flood watch for some East Okanagan areas has been downgraded to a high streamflow advisory.

On Sunday, EmergencyInfoBC downgraded the watch for the East Okanagan and Boundary areas, but the high streamflow advisory for B.C.’s Southern Interior has not changed.

A high streamflow advisory means that river levels are rising or are expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected. However, minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Read more: Flood watch for East Okanagan, West Kettle River; 28 properties under evacuation alert

The high streamflow advisory (downgraded) includes the following areas:

  • East Okanagan including Mission Creek and tributaries east of Vernon, Kelowna,
  • Penticton and surrounding areas
  • West Kettle River and surrounding tributaries
  • Spius Creek and Lower Nicola River downstream of Spius Creek

Story continues below advertisement

The high streamflow advisory still in effect includes the following areas:

Trending Stories
  • Other areas of the Okanagan
  • Boundary Region including the Kettle River, Boundary Creek, Granby River and surrounding tributaries
  • Nicola River and upstream tributaries including the Coldwater River
  • Similkameen River including the Tulameen River and surrounding tributaries
  • Salmon River near Salmon Arm

Meanwhile, several evacuation alerts issued on Friday remain in place.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued an evacuation alert for properties in Electoral Area H within the communities of Coalmont and Tulameen.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary also issued an evacuation alert for homes in rural Grand Forks. The alert includes homes located along Beatrice and Division streets, near the Kettle River.

Click to play video: 'Similkameen residents urged to prepare for flooding' Similkameen residents urged to prepare for flooding
Similkameen residents urged to prepare for flooding – May 16, 2022
Kelowna tagFlooding tagVernon tagpenticton tagBC Flooding tagBC Flood tagBC Southern Interior tagFlood watch tagboundary tagRiver levels tagEast Okanagan tagEmergencyInfoBC tagHigh streamflow adviosry tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers