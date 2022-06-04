Menu

Fire

Two Calgary homes ‘significantly damaged’ in northwest fire

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted June 4, 2022 12:39 pm
Calgary fire crews worked to contain a fire that caused massive damage in the community of Evanston June 4, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary fire crews worked to contain a fire that caused massive damage in the community of Evanston June 4, 2022. Global News

Two northwest Calgary homes were significantly damaged when fire broke out just before 5:00 a.m. Saturday in the community of Evanston.

Neighbours called 911 to report the fire in the 100 block of Evansmeade Common N.W.

When crews arrived, they discovered flames engulfing two houses and quickly called a second alarm to get more resources to the scene.

Trending Stories

Nine people, including six children and three adults, were safely evacuated from the burning homes.

Three neighbouring houses suffered minor heat damage.

Investigators remained on the scene Saturday to determine the cause, while fire crews kept an eye on any hot spots.

The Calgary Fire Department is asking anyone with photos, video or information regarding this fire, especially prior to CFD’s arrival on the scene, to email piofire@calgary.ca

Calgary tagCalgary fire department tagCalgary Fire tagCFD tagtwo-alarm fire tagEvanston. tagEvanston Fire tag

