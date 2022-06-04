Two Calgary homes ‘significantly damaged’ in northwest fire

Send this page to someone via email

Two northwest Calgary homes were significantly damaged when fire broke out just before 5:00 a.m. Saturday in the community of Evanston.

Neighbours called 911 to report the fire in the 100 block of Evansmeade Common N.W.

When crews arrived, they discovered flames engulfing two houses and quickly called a second alarm to get more resources to the scene.

Nine people, including six children and three adults, were safely evacuated from the burning homes.

Three neighbouring houses suffered minor heat damage.

Investigators remained on the scene Saturday to determine the cause, while fire crews kept an eye on any hot spots.

The Calgary Fire Department is asking anyone with photos, video or information regarding this fire, especially prior to CFD’s arrival on the scene, to email piofire@calgary.ca