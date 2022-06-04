SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Lifestyle

Favourite Family Recipe: Eric’s braised pork and rib over rice

By Eric Tan Special to Global News
Posted June 4, 2022 11:30 am
Eric Tan View image in full screen
Eric Tan shows off his family recipe. Global News

Eric’s braised pork and rib over rice

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound of pork butt
  • 1 pound of pork ribs (30% fat or greater)
  • 1 cup of Coca-Cola.
  • 3 tablespoons of soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon of oyster sauce
  • 2 tablespoons of rice wine
  • 6 cloves of garlic
  • 1 pkg dried shiitake mushrooms
  • 1 pkg pre-fried triangular tofu
  • 3-6 hard-boiled eggs
  • 2 sticks of cinnamon
  • 2 star anise
  • 1 bay leaf

Instructions:

Hydrate dried shiitake mushrooms in hot water overnight. Cut in half and pan fry with a pinch of salt and pepper.

Trending Stories

Save leftover mushroom hydrating liquid for later.

Cut up pork butt in nice rectangular chunks about half a finger width and slice the ribs.

Heat up the wok with garlic, green onion, and ginger to start.

Story continues below advertisement

Place pork rectangular chunks and ribs in the wok and fry them until golden brown.

Place ribs and pork in Instant Pot.

Add Coca-Cola, soy sauce, oyster sauce, rice wine, mushrooms, tofu, eggs, cinnamon, star anise, bay leaf.

Pour saved mushroom water in to cover contents on Instant Pot.

Cook in Instant Pot on the “meat” setting for 45 minutes.

Serve over rice

Global BC recipes tagfamily favourite recipe tagPork Dish tagBraised pork tagBraised pork and rib tagFamily Favourite tagPork dishes tagPork recipe tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers