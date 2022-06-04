Favourite Family Recipe: Eric’s braised pork and rib over rice

Send this page to someone via email

Eric’s braised pork and rib over rice

Ingredients:

1 pound of pork butt

1 pound of pork ribs (30% fat or greater)

1 cup of Coca-Cola.

3 tablespoons of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of oyster sauce

2 tablespoons of rice wine

6 cloves of garlic

1 pkg dried shiitake mushrooms

1 pkg pre-fried triangular tofu

3-6 hard-boiled eggs

2 sticks of cinnamon

2 star anise

1 bay leaf

Instructions:

Hydrate dried shiitake mushrooms in hot water overnight. Cut in half and pan fry with a pinch of salt and pepper.

Save leftover mushroom hydrating liquid for later.

Cut up pork butt in nice rectangular chunks about half a finger width and slice the ribs.

Heat up the wok with garlic, green onion, and ginger to start.

Place pork rectangular chunks and ribs in the wok and fry them until golden brown.

Place ribs and pork in Instant Pot.

Add Coca-Cola, soy sauce, oyster sauce, rice wine, mushrooms, tofu, eggs, cinnamon, star anise, bay leaf.

Pour saved mushroom water in to cover contents on Instant Pot.

Cook in Instant Pot on the “meat” setting for 45 minutes.

Serve over rice