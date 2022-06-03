Menu

Crime

St. Thomas, Ont. police charge man after mailboxes set ablaze

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 3:21 pm
st thomas police headquarters View image in full screen
On June 3, 2022, approximately 12:28 a.m., first responders were called to the scene after a man was reported stealing mail and lighting various mailboxes and garbage bags on fire. Andrew Graham / Global News

St. Thomas police charged a man early Friday after two fires were set on Talbot Street.

A man was reported stealing mail and setting various mailboxes and garbage bags on fire in the area of Talbot Street and Princess Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. on Friday, police said.

Fire crews extinguished the fires quickly.

Trending Stories

Police reviewed security footage and identified a suspect. He was located and taken into custody.

Morgan Thomas, 40, of St. Thomas, has been charged with one count of theft of mail and two counts of arson.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
