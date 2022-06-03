St. Thomas, Ont. police charge man after mailboxes set ablaze

Send this page to someone via email

St. Thomas police charged a man early Friday after two fires were set on Talbot Street.

A man was reported stealing mail and setting various mailboxes and garbage bags on fire in the area of Talbot Street and Princess Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. on Friday, police said.

Fire crews extinguished the fires quickly.

Police reviewed security footage and identified a suspect. He was located and taken into custody.

Morgan Thomas, 40, of St. Thomas, has been charged with one count of theft of mail and two counts of arson.