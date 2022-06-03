Menu

Crime

Police seeking information after more than $100K in jewelry stolen from Whitby store

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 1:16 pm
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. Global News

Durham Regional Police are seeking information after more than $100,000 in jewelry was stolen from a Whitby store last month.

In a news release issued Friday, police said that a break-in happened at a store on Brock Street South, south of Dundas Street, at around 2 a.m. on May 22.

Police said an unknown number of suspects entered the businesses after they smashed the windows.

Once they got inside, the suspects stole “a quantity of jewelry,” including rings, watches and necklaces, police said.

The total value of the stolen items is more than $100,000.

Police said currently there aren’t any photos of the suspects or descriptions.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1825 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

