Lindsay, Ont. mother of 2 identified as victim in Highway 35 collision in May

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 1:02 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say one person died following a three-vehicle collision on Highway 35 north of Lindsay on May 19, 2022. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say one person died following a three-vehicle collision on Highway 35 north of Lindsay on May 19, 2022. Centra Region OPP/Twitter

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have identified the victim of a fatal collision on Highway 35 in late May 2022.

Around 10 a.m. on May 19, emergency crews responded to a collision on the highway just north of Thunder Bridge Road, about five kilometres north of Lindsay.

Police say the collision involved a car, an SUV and an SUV towing a trailer.

Read more: 1 dead following 3-vehicle collision on Hwy. 35 north of Lindsay, OPP say

All three involved drivers were transported to hospital. One had minor injuries, another was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre and another was pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Friday, OPP identified the victim as Monica Sooley, 35, of Lindsay, Ont.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, police said.

A GoFundMe page in support of Sooley’s family has raised more than $23,000 of its $25,000 goal. Sooley is survived by her husband Bradley, and two children, Owen, 6, and Colin, 4, according to an online obituary.

