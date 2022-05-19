1 dead following 3-vehicle collision on Hwy. 35 north of Lindsay: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say one person is dead following a three-vehicle collision on Hwy. 35 on Thursday.

Police say the collision involved three vehicles in the area of Thunder Bridge Road around 10 a.m., about five kilometres north of Lindsay.

In a tweet issued at 1 p.m., OPP say the three drivers were taken to Ross Memorial Hospital where one was pronounced dead.

HWY 35 will be closed at Thunder Bridge Rd and Kenrei Rd for several hours while #CKLOPP investigate a fatal motor vehicle collision involving 3 vehicles. 3 drivers were transported to hospital with injuries where one pronounced deceased. ^ln pic.twitter.com/lfk0yXMyf6 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) May 19, 2022

The highway is closed between Thunder Bridge Road and Kenrei Road as OPP investigate.

More to come.