1 dead following 3-vehicle collision on Hwy. 35 north of Lindsay: OPP

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say one person is dead following a three-vehicle collision on Hwy. 35 on Thursday.
Police say the collision involved three vehicles in the area of Thunder Bridge Road around 10 a.m., about five kilometres north of Lindsay.
In a tweet issued at 1 p.m., OPP say the three drivers were taken to Ross Memorial Hospital where one was pronounced dead.
The highway is closed between Thunder Bridge Road and Kenrei Road as OPP investigate.
More to come.
