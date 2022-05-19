Menu

Traffic

1 dead following 3-vehicle collision on Hwy. 35 north of Lindsay: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 19, 2022 1:16 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say one person has died following a three-vehicle collision on Hwy. 35 north of LIndsay on May 19, 2022. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say one person has died following a three-vehicle collision on Hwy. 35 north of LIndsay on May 19, 2022. Centra Region OPP/Twitter

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say one person is dead following a three-vehicle collision on Hwy. 35 on Thursday.

Police say the collision involved three vehicles in the area of Thunder Bridge Road around 10 a.m., about five kilometres north of Lindsay.

Read more: 1 dead following Hwy. 35 head-on collision: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

In a tweet issued at 1 p.m., OPP say the three drivers were taken to Ross Memorial Hospital where one was pronounced dead.

The highway is closed between Thunder Bridge Road and Kenrei Road as OPP investigate.

More to come.

