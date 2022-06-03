SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

BC Wildfire officials to provide latest 2022 outlook as several regions being monitored

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 11:20 am
Wildland firefighter Katie Devaney carries an axe and hose as she works to extinguish hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. A fire ecologist says new provincial funding to expand the BC Wildfire Service to a year-round endeavour is a welcome step toward preventing and mitigating disasters, while some others in the field say the funds could be better spent elsewhere. View image in full screen
The B.C. government is expected to provide an update Friday morning on what this year’s wildfire season could bring.

Minister of Forestry, Katrine Conroy, will be joined by BC Wildfire’s lead forecaster Matt MacDonald for the latest seasonal outlook and to discuss what preparations are being done.

That will be broadcast live above and on BC1.

The cool, damp spring has eased wildfire worries so far but several regions are still being closely monitored, including the Okanagan, Thompson-Nicola and the Peace regions.

The Wildfire Service released its last seasonal outlook in May, which found below normal temperatures, above-average rainfall and snowpack retention have contributed to reduced early-season risk.

“The number of fires and hectares (burned) to date are significantly lower than last year and the 10-year average,” fire information officer Carly Desrosiers told Global News.

There have been 98 fires so far this year, burning just 365 hectares, compared to 170 fires this time last year burning 2,000 hectares. The 10-year average for this time is 112 fires burning 6,000 hectares.

The vast majority of fires so far have been human-caused, Desrosiers said.

Despite the positive start to the season, Desrosiers said the wildfire service is closely watching parts of the Okanagan, Thompson-Nicola and Peace regions which faced extreme drought at the end of the 2021 season.

“For most of the province we did see overwinter precipitation so the snow helped to recover that drought, however, there are certain areas such as Kamloops, Kelowna, Cranbrook and Fort St. John where the snow didn’t mitigate that drought altogether, and those are areas where we saw less than normal precipitation in the month of April,” she said.

This story will be updated following the press conference Friday morning.

