Crime

Man in life-threatening condition at Mississauga Hospital after shooting: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 8:44 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Region Police are investigating after a man walked into Mississauga Hospital near Hurontario Street suffering from gunshot wounds.

In a tweet, Peel police said a male victim was being assessed at the hospital. The force said there was no suspect information and an investigation was ongoing.

The call was received around 5:44 p.m.

In an update, police said the man was in life-threatening condition.

Trending Stories

No roads were closed as a result of the incident.

