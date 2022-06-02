Man in life-threatening condition at Mississauga Hospital after shooting: police

Peel Region Police are investigating after a man walked into Mississauga Hospital near Hurontario Street suffering from gunshot wounds.
In a tweet, Peel police said a male victim was being assessed at the hospital. The force said there was no suspect information and an investigation was ongoing.
The call was received around 5:44 p.m.
In an update, police said the man was in life-threatening condition.
No roads were closed as a result of the incident.
