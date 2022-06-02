Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec ombudsman finds ‘shortcomings’ in care at Montreal Children’s Hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2022 12:48 pm
A welcome sign at the Montreal Children's Hospital is seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
A welcome sign at the Montreal Children's Hospital is seen in this undated photo. Staff/Global News

Quebec’s ombudsman is issuing a series of recommendations to the Montreal Children’s Hospital over deficient care.

The investigation by the office of ombudsman Marc-Andre Dowd revealed numerous shortcomings at the hospital, including infrequent monitoring of patients’ vital signs post-surgery.

Read more: For first time, patients-turned-nurses speak at Montreal Children’s Hospital surgical grand rounds

The report, released Thursday, also says young patients weren’t always properly monitored after they were given opiates such as morphine.

Trending Stories

Dowd’s office says it launched the investigation after the agency was informed of worrying problems observed at the children’s hospital.

The ombudsman is recommending that the hospital analyze the results of the investigation and properly train staff on the rules regarding pediatric opioid therapy.

Story continues below advertisement

A hospital spokesperson says in a statement that it has taken measures to correct the problems outlined in the report.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Criminal Negligence tagCorey Rogers tagDaniel Fraser tagCheryl Gardner tagJail Cell Death tagNS jail cell death tagNS jail death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Health

Quebec ombudsman finds ‘shortcomings’ in care at Montreal Children’s Hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
A welcome sign at the Montreal Children's Hospital is seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
A welcome sign at the Montreal Children's Hospital is seen in this undated photo. Staff/Global News

Quebec’s ombudsman is issuing a series of recommendations to the Montreal Children’s Hospital over deficient care.

The investigation by the office of ombudsman Marc-Andre Dowd revealed numerous shortcomings at the hospital, including infrequent monitoring of patients’ vital signs post-surgery.

Read more: For first time, patients-turned-nurses speak at Montreal Children’s Hospital surgical grand rounds

The report, released Thursday, also says young patients weren’t always properly monitored after they were given opiates such as morphine.

Trending Stories

Dowd’s office says it launched the investigation after the agency was informed of worrying problems observed at the children’s hospital.

The ombudsman is recommending that the hospital analyze the results of the investigation and properly train staff on the rules regarding pediatric opioid therapy.

A hospital spokesperson says in a statement that it has taken measures to correct the problems outlined in the report.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Health

Quebec ombudsman finds ‘shortcomings’ in care at Montreal Children’s Hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
A welcome sign at the Montreal Children's Hospital is seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
A welcome sign at the Montreal Children's Hospital is seen in this undated photo. Staff/Global News

Quebec’s ombudsman is issuing a series of recommendations to the Montreal Children’s Hospital over deficient care.

The investigation by the office of ombudsman Marc-Andre Dowd revealed numerous shortcomings at the hospital, including infrequent monitoring of patients’ vital signs post-surgery.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: For first time, patients-turned-nurses speak at Montreal Children’s Hospital surgical grand rounds

The report, released Thursday, also says young patients weren’t always properly monitored after they were given opiates such as morphine.

Trending Stories

Dowd’s office says it launched the investigation after the agency was informed of worrying problems observed at the children’s hospital.

The ombudsman is recommending that the hospital analyze the results of the investigation and properly train staff on the rules regarding pediatric opioid therapy.

A hospital spokesperson says in a statement that it has taken measures to correct the problems outlined in the report.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Health

Quebec ombudsman finds ‘shortcomings’ in care at Montreal Children’s Hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
A welcome sign at the Montreal Children's Hospital is seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
A welcome sign at the Montreal Children's Hospital is seen in this undated photo. Staff/Global News

Quebec’s ombudsman is issuing a series of recommendations to the Montreal Children’s Hospital over deficient care.

The investigation by the office of ombudsman Marc-Andre Dowd revealed numerous shortcomings at the hospital, including infrequent monitoring of patients’ vital signs post-surgery.

Read more: For first time, patients-turned-nurses speak at Montreal Children’s Hospital surgical grand rounds

The report, released Thursday, also says young patients weren’t always properly monitored after they were given opiates such as morphine.

Trending Stories

Dowd’s office says it launched the investigation after the agency was informed of worrying problems observed at the children’s hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The ombudsman is recommending that the hospital analyze the results of the investigation and properly train staff on the rules regarding pediatric opioid therapy.

A hospital spokesperson says in a statement that it has taken measures to correct the problems outlined in the report.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Health

Quebec ombudsman finds ‘shortcomings’ in care at Montreal Children’s Hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
A welcome sign at the Montreal Children's Hospital is seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
A welcome sign at the Montreal Children's Hospital is seen in this undated photo. Staff/Global News

Quebec’s ombudsman is issuing a series of recommendations to the Montreal Children’s Hospital over deficient care.

The investigation by the office of ombudsman Marc-Andre Dowd revealed numerous shortcomings at the hospital, including infrequent monitoring of patients’ vital signs post-surgery.

Read more: For first time, patients-turned-nurses speak at Montreal Children’s Hospital surgical grand rounds

The report, released Thursday, also says young patients weren’t always properly monitored after they were given opiates such as morphine.

Trending Stories

Dowd’s office says it launched the investigation after the agency was informed of worrying problems observed at the children’s hospital.

The ombudsman is recommending that the hospital analyze the results of the investigation and properly train staff on the rules regarding pediatric opioid therapy.

A hospital spokesperson says in a statement that it has taken measures to correct the problems outlined in the report.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Health

Quebec ombudsman finds ‘shortcomings’ in care at Montreal Children’s Hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
A welcome sign at the Montreal Children's Hospital is seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
A welcome sign at the Montreal Children's Hospital is seen in this undated photo. Staff/Global News

Quebec’s ombudsman is issuing a series of recommendations to the Montreal Children’s Hospital over deficient care.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation by the office of ombudsman Marc-Andre Dowd revealed numerous shortcomings at the hospital, including infrequent monitoring of patients’ vital signs post-surgery.

Read more: For first time, patients-turned-nurses speak at Montreal Children’s Hospital surgical grand rounds

The report, released Thursday, also says young patients weren’t always properly monitored after they were given opiates such as morphine.

Trending Stories

Dowd’s office says it launched the investigation after the agency was informed of worrying problems observed at the children’s hospital.

The ombudsman is recommending that the hospital analyze the results of the investigation and properly train staff on the rules regarding pediatric opioid therapy.

A hospital spokesperson says in a statement that it has taken measures to correct the problems outlined in the report.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Health

Quebec ombudsman finds ‘shortcomings’ in care at Montreal Children’s Hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
A welcome sign at the Montreal Children's Hospital is seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
A welcome sign at the Montreal Children's Hospital is seen in this undated photo. Staff/Global News

Quebec’s ombudsman is issuing a series of recommendations to the Montreal Children’s Hospital over deficient care.

The investigation by the office of ombudsman Marc-Andre Dowd revealed numerous shortcomings at the hospital, including infrequent monitoring of patients’ vital signs post-surgery.

Read more: For first time, patients-turned-nurses speak at Montreal Children’s Hospital surgical grand rounds

The report, released Thursday, also says young patients weren’t always properly monitored after they were given opiates such as morphine.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Dowd’s office says it launched the investigation after the agency was informed of worrying problems observed at the children’s hospital.

The ombudsman is recommending that the hospital analyze the results of the investigation and properly train staff on the rules regarding pediatric opioid therapy.

A hospital spokesperson says in a statement that it has taken measures to correct the problems outlined in the report.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Health

Quebec ombudsman finds ‘shortcomings’ in care at Montreal Children’s Hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
A welcome sign at the Montreal Children's Hospital is seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
A welcome sign at the Montreal Children's Hospital is seen in this undated photo. Staff/Global News

Quebec’s ombudsman is issuing a series of recommendations to the Montreal Children’s Hospital over deficient care.

The investigation by the office of ombudsman Marc-Andre Dowd revealed numerous shortcomings at the hospital, including infrequent monitoring of patients’ vital signs post-surgery.

Read more: For first time, patients-turned-nurses speak at Montreal Children’s Hospital surgical grand rounds

The report, released Thursday, also says young patients weren’t always properly monitored after they were given opiates such as morphine.

Trending Stories

Dowd’s office says it launched the investigation after the agency was informed of worrying problems observed at the children’s hospital.

The ombudsman is recommending that the hospital analyze the results of the investigation and properly train staff on the rules regarding pediatric opioid therapy.

A hospital spokesperson says in a statement that it has taken measures to correct the problems outlined in the report.

Advertisement

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Health

Quebec ombudsman finds ‘shortcomings’ in care at Montreal Children’s Hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
A welcome sign at the Montreal Children's Hospital is seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
A welcome sign at the Montreal Children's Hospital is seen in this undated photo. Staff/Global News

Quebec’s ombudsman is issuing a series of recommendations to the Montreal Children’s Hospital over deficient care.

The investigation by the office of ombudsman Marc-Andre Dowd revealed numerous shortcomings at the hospital, including infrequent monitoring of patients’ vital signs post-surgery.

Read more: For first time, patients-turned-nurses speak at Montreal Children’s Hospital surgical grand rounds

The report, released Thursday, also says young patients weren’t always properly monitored after they were given opiates such as morphine.

Trending Stories

Dowd’s office says it launched the investigation after the agency was informed of worrying problems observed at the children’s hospital.

The ombudsman is recommending that the hospital analyze the results of the investigation and properly train staff on the rules regarding pediatric opioid therapy.

A hospital spokesperson says in a statement that it has taken measures to correct the problems outlined in the report.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers
Health

Quebec ombudsman finds ‘shortcomings’ in care at Montreal Children’s Hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
A welcome sign at the Montreal Children's Hospital is seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
A welcome sign at the Montreal Children's Hospital is seen in this undated photo. Staff/Global News

Quebec’s ombudsman is issuing a series of recommendations to the Montreal Children’s Hospital over deficient care.

The investigation by the office of ombudsman Marc-Andre Dowd revealed numerous shortcomings at the hospital, including infrequent monitoring of patients’ vital signs post-surgery.

Read more: For first time, patients-turned-nurses speak at Montreal Children’s Hospital surgical grand rounds

Story continues below advertisement

The report, released Thursday, also says young patients weren’t always properly monitored after they were given opiates such as morphine.

Trending Stories

Dowd’s office says it launched the investigation after the agency was informed of worrying problems observed at the children’s hospital.

The ombudsman is recommending that the hospital analyze the results of the investigation and properly train staff on the rules regarding pediatric opioid therapy.

A hospital spokesperson says in a statement that it has taken measures to correct the problems outlined in the report.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers