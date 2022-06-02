Quebec ombudsman finds ‘shortcomings’ in care at Montreal Children’s Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s ombudsman is issuing a series of recommendations to the Montreal Children’s Hospital over deficient care.

The investigation by the office of ombudsman Marc-Andre Dowd revealed numerous shortcomings at the hospital, including infrequent monitoring of patients’ vital signs post-surgery.

The report, released Thursday, also says young patients weren’t always properly monitored after they were given opiates such as morphine.

Dowd’s office says it launched the investigation after the agency was informed of worrying problems observed at the children’s hospital.

The ombudsman is recommending that the hospital analyze the results of the investigation and properly train staff on the rules regarding pediatric opioid therapy.

A hospital spokesperson says in a statement that it has taken measures to correct the problems outlined in the report.