COVID-19: Quebec registers 6 new deaths as hospitalizations, ICU cases fall

Quebec reported six additional deaths and a 34-patient drop linked to the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations came to a total of 1,105 following 49 admissions and 83 discharges in the last day.

The number of intensive care unit cases stood at 24, a decrease of seven.

The province also recorded 699 new infections of the novel coronavirus based on PCR testing, which remains accessible to only certain high-risk groups.

Officials say 12,159 tests were given at those screening sites on Tuesday, the latest day for which that data is given.

The health department reported the results of 245 additional rapid tests were added to the online portal, including 205 positive results.

Quebec administered 6,136 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours. The immunization campaign has doled out more than 19.9 million shots to date.

The number of health-care workers absent from work for pandemic-related reasons dropped by eight in the last day for a total of 3,943.

The province has reported a total of 1,067,605 official infections and 15,433 deaths related to the health crisis.