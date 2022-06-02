SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Quebec registers 6 new deaths as hospitalizations, ICU cases fall

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 11:10 am
Click to play video: 'More than 70% of teens report worse mental health compared to before COVID' More than 70% of teens report worse mental health compared to before COVID
New information from the Alberta Medical Association is revealing COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the wellbeing of children. As Kim Smith explains, 77 per cent of parents of teens 15 and older say their children's mental health has deteriorated during the pandemic.

Quebec reported six additional deaths and a 34-patient drop linked to the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations came to a total of 1,105 following 49 admissions and 83 discharges in the last day.

The number of intensive care unit cases stood at 24, a decrease of seven.

The province also recorded 699 new infections of the novel coronavirus based on PCR testing, which remains accessible to only certain high-risk groups.

Read more: Quebec ends state of emergency for COVID-19 pandemic

Officials say 12,159 tests were given at those screening sites on Tuesday, the latest day for which that data is given.

Trending Stories

The health department reported the results of 245 additional rapid tests were added to the online portal, including 205 positive results.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec administered 6,136 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours. The immunization campaign has doled out more than 19.9 million shots to date.

The number of health-care workers absent from work for pandemic-related reasons dropped by eight in the last day for a total of 3,943.

The province has reported a total of 1,067,605 official infections and 15,433 deaths related to the health crisis.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec coronavirus tagquebec covid tagQuebec Covid numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers